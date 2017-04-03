Analyzing Third Party Libraries

Me, on MartianCraft’s blog:

As a company our default position is: you are better off never using third party libraries. Of course there are always exceptions to such positions, but this is our core belief and because of this the discussions we have are never “convince me not to use this” — rather we position discussions as “convince me this is better than us writing it”.

Though this is my byline, I had a ton of help from the amazing team I work with at MartianCraft. If you develop software of any kind, I do think this post is worth your time.