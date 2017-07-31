Hans Zimmer has joined Blade Runner 2049 to help compose the score

Andrew Liptak writing for the Verge:

“We have Johann’s breathtaking atmospheric sounds, but I needed other things, and Hans helped us.” Both Zimmer and Wallfisch both coming off of their latest collaboration with Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk.

I saw Dunkirk over the weekend, and it is extraordinary. It must be seen in IMAX to be truly experienced, both visual and sound. Wallfisch and Zimmer’s collaboration on the score maintains suspense, and helps move the film along at a frenetic pace.

Bladerunner is one of my favorite movies (Top 5), and has a classic score, written by the pioneer composer Vangelis. Who but Hans Zimmer to follow in those footsteps, and compose a sequel score.

I’m hesitant to believe the movie will live up to expectations, but at least the music will be good.

Posted by Rob Rhyne