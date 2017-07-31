Please Don’t just say ‘Hello’ in chat

I came across this old page, through the course of my usual weekend surfing:

You’re trying to be polite by not jumping right into the request, like you would do in person or on the phone. But Chat is neither of those things. Typing is much slower than talking. Instead of being polite, you are just making the other person wait for you to phrase your question, which is lost productivity.

With all the talk about open offices, versus separate or home offices, it’s a good reminder that “Typing is much slower than talking.”

There is a lot of discussion around efficiency in the workplace. It’s intuitive to believe that asynchronous communication afforded by text chat is more efficient, but it often isn’t. That is because most of us are naturally polite, but text demands a curt demeanor to be truly effective.

This is why text chat is favored by those who are unaware of common social graces, or cannot be bothered to appreciate them. It is easier for this person to communicate in a means that doesn’t burden them with habits they find unnecessary. But it is not faster.

Text chats will never reproduce the speed, and clarity gained from a face-to-face conversation.

Posted by Rob Rhyne