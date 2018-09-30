Watch Sale

I am currently selling three watches:

GPW-2000 Gravitymaster – $550

I absolutely love this watch, but the sheer size of it means it does not get the wrist time I would like it to get. So I am selling this to fund other explorations into watches. It is a perfect watch in every way except the size. This watch has light scuffs on the top of the bezel, hard to see in the photos. Otherwise it is in perfect condition. Comes with box/papers and all of that. Price is shipped CONUS. Buy it.

Tissot Le Locle Automatic – $180

This is a fantastic watch and has long been my dress watch, as well as a daily wear for years when I was in an office. It runs about +5-8 seconds fast, and is solid and reliable. No scratches on the crystal, some light marks around the bezel from wear. I do not have the original band for it, as that wore out. Comes with two black leather straps. One with a standard buckle, and one with the Tissot original buckle on it. Price is shipped CONUS. Buy it.

Apple Watch Series 0 – $100

Has a couple good scratches on the glass, works fine otherwise. 42mm. Comes with all the bands shown and the case. And one charger cable. Price is shipped to CONUS. Buy it.