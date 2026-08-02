Model economics · August 2026

Where the tokens/task come from

Nine models scored against Claude Fable 5. Two metrics: one prices tokens,

one prices finished work. They disagree, and the disagreement is the interesting part.

Prices one finished Intelligence Index task using measured output consumption. A model that rambles pays for it here.

Blended at 3:1 input-to-output. Sticker-price economy. Rewards cheap tokens and ignores how many of them a model burns.

Cheapest credible route to a 1M window with video in. Sparse attention suggests it lands well on vIPD, but nobody has measured it.

Now second on capability and last on value. Its cost problem is entirely sticker price — it is one of the more concise models measured here.

Highest index measured, at half Fable’s token price. It thinks harder to get there, so the saving is real but smaller than the sticker suggests.

The concise one at the top. Fewest tokens of any frontier model here, which is the only thing making $30 output survivable.

Best open-weight capability on the board, but it spends the most words of any frontier model getting there — which eats a third of the discount.

Four times Fable’s value and three times its speed at 201 tokens/sec. Verbose, but at $7.50 output that costs less than it does upstream.

Holds roughly the same value under either metric. MIT weights, no unpleasant surprises, and the cheapest way to run a long coding agent.

The one model that improves when you stop counting tokens and start counting tasks. Frugality is the product, not the score.

Talks twice as much as anything here and still wins by an order of magnitude. Verbosity is free when output runs 28¢ a million.

The frontier collapses Opus 5, GPT-5.6 Sol and Kimi K3 land within 0.3× of each other despite indices of 61, 59 and 57 and output prices spanning $15 to $30. Verbosity cancels the price differences almost exactly. At the top of the market you are choosing a vendor, not a value tier.

Where the tokens/task come from Artificial Analysis publishes Index totals, not per-task figures, for six of these. Those are divided by ~2,700 tasks, inferred from AA’s own medians. Inkling and GLM-5.2 are published per-task directly. Ratios are solid; absolute cost-per-task carries that inference.

Output-only, so the top is exaggerated Input and cache are excluded. AA puts Opus 5 at 26% below Fable on all-in cost per task; output-only makes it 42%. Expect the real frontier spread to be tighter than shown — which reinforces the point above rather than undercutting it.