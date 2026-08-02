Model economics · August 2026
How much intelligence
does a dollar actually buy?
Nine models scored against Claude Fable 5. Two metrics: one prices tokens,
one prices finished work. They disagree, and the disagreement is the interesting part.
IPD — intelligence per dollar
Index ÷ blended $/M tokens
Blended at 3:1 input-to-output. Sticker-price economy. Rewards cheap tokens and ignores how many of them a model burns.
vIPD — verbosity-adjusted
Index ÷ (tokens per task × output $/M)
Prices one finished Intelligence Index task using measured output consumption. A model that rambles pays for it here.
The index itself
Artificial Analysis v4.1, max effort
Nine evaluations averaged to one 0–100 score: agentic work, terminal coding, long-context retrieval, graduate science, hallucination rate.
|Model
|Index
|Out tok
/task
|Output
$/M
|Cost
/task
|IPD
|vIPD
|vs
Fable
|DeepSeek V4 Flash 0731
Talks twice as much as anything here and still wins by an order of magnitude. Verbosity is free when output runs 28¢ a million.
|50
|~78K
|$0.28
|$0.022
|286
|2,296
|61×
|Inkling
The one model that improves when you stop counting tokens and start counting tasks. Frugality is the product, not the score.
|41
|25K
|$4.68
|$0.117
|16
|350
|9.4×
|GLM-5.2
Holds roughly the same value under either metric. MIT weights, no unpleasant surprises, and the cheapest way to run a long coding agent.
|51
|43K
|$4.40
|$0.189
|24
|270
|7.2×
|Qwen3.7 Max
Four times Fable’s value and three times its speed at 201 tokens/sec. Verbose, but at $7.50 output that costs less than it does upstream.
|46
|~37K
|$7.50
|$0.278
|12
|166
|4.4×
|Kimi K3
Best open-weight capability on the board, but it spends the most words of any frontier model getting there — which eats a third of the discount.
|57
|~48K
|$15.00
|$0.722
|10
|79
|2.1×
|GPT-5.6 Sol
The concise one at the top. Fewest tokens of any frontier model here, which is the only thing making $30 output survivable.
|59
|~26K
|$30.00
|$0.778
|5
|76
|2.0×
|Claude Opus 5
Highest index measured, at half Fable’s token price. It thinks harder to get there, so the saving is real but smaller than the sticker suggests.
|61
|~37K
|$25.00
|$0.926
|6
|66
|1.8×
|Claude Fable 5
Now second on capability and last on value. Its cost problem is entirely sticker price — it is one of the more concise models measured here.
|60
|~32K
|$50.00
|$1.611
|3
|37
|1.0×
|Token consumption not yet published — IPD only
|MiniMax M3
Cheapest credible route to a 1M window with video in. Sparse attention suggests it lands well on vIPD, but nobody has measured it.
|44
|—
|$1.20
|—
|84
|—
|28×
The frontier collapses
Opus 5, GPT-5.6 Sol and Kimi K3 land within 0.3× of each other despite indices of 61, 59 and 57 and output prices spanning $15 to $30. Verbosity cancels the price differences almost exactly. At the top of the market you are choosing a vendor, not a value tier.
Where the tokens/task come from
Artificial Analysis publishes Index totals, not per-task figures, for six of these. Those are divided by ~2,700 tasks, inferred from AA’s own medians. Inkling and GLM-5.2 are published per-task directly. Ratios are solid; absolute cost-per-task carries that inference.
Output-only, so the top is exaggerated
Input and cache are excluded. AA puts Opus 5 at 26% below Fable on all-in cost per task; output-only makes it 42%. Expect the real frontier spread to be tighter than shown — which reinforces the point above rather than undercutting it.
Two version caveats
Qwen3.7 Max launched to coverage citing 56.6 and a #5 placing; AA’s v4.1 rescoring puts it at 46. Fable 5’s 60 is the max-effort setting with Opus 4.8 fallback, so its lead narrows on cybersecurity and biology-adjacent evaluations.