Privacy Policy

Simple Explanation

This websites general practice is to everything readily available to allow no tracking of you when you use the site. There are however a few services this sites uses which cause tracking to be had. Those are:

Hosting provider, Site Ground, has server level access logs turned on, these cannot be turned off. See more here.

Memberful, which is used for membership, needs to use cookies and other items to maintain accounts. See more here.

Typography.com is used for web fonts and tracks page views for billing purposes. See more here.

All newsletters have every tracking option turned off, and are sent using Amazon’s Sendgrid.

More

Articles on this site may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). Embedded content from other websites behaves in the exact same way as if the visitor has visited the other website.

These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, embed additional third-party tracking, and monitor your interaction with that embedded content, including tracing your interaction with the embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website.

For users that register on our website (if any), we also store the personal information they provide in their user profile. All users can see, edit, or delete their personal information at any time (except they cannot change their username). Website administrators can also see and edit that information.

If you have an account on this site, or have left comments, you can request to receive an exported file of the personal data we hold about you, including any data you have provided to us. You can also request that we erase any personal data we hold about you. This does not include any data we are obliged to keep for administrative, legal, or security purposes.