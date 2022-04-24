12.5lbs

Bag: Triple Aught Design Axiom 24. I love this bag, it’s really nice, and I use a ton of different organizers with it, but overall a super nice EDC bag.

Gear:

– iPad Pro 12.9” w/ Magic Keyboard: this is my personal device.

– iPad Pro 12.9”: this is my work device.

– Hibwari Shemagh

– Ricoh GR IIIx

– Lochby Notebook A5

– Weltool M6 Mini

– Sharpie Pen

– Montblanc Rollerball

– Montblanc Refills

– Apple Pencil 2

– Wilderness Wipes

– Google Pixel 6: secondary work device.

– Aquaphor Lip Balm: highly recommended.

– Aquaphor Gel/Tube: good stuff.

– Larabar: not a huge fan of eating these, but solid flavor and they fill you up.

– Listerine strips.

– Outlier Grid Linen Towel Small

– Swiss Army Tinker

– Muyshondt Maus

– Gerber Stakeout

– Assorted Disposable Masks

– Emisar D4V2

– Dawson Machincraft Field Sharpener

– Chem Light

– Rooth Earplugs

– 10000mAh battery pack

– AirTag

– Short Cables: Lightning, Micro USB, USB-C

– Dyneema Cordage.

– Lock pick card.

– CR123a Battery

– Maus Backup Battery

– Field Notes

– Zippo w/ Butane Insert

– 3x Lens Cleaning clothes, because I never store them where I expect them to be.

– 2x Zip Ties.

– Kuiu Zip Dry Bag with First Aid and medicine.

