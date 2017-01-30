Introducing The Trump Score

Aaron Bycoffe:

The Trump score is a simple percentage showing how often a senator or representative supports Trump’s positions. To calculate it, we add the member’s “yes” votes on bills that Trump supported and his or her “no” votes on bills that Trump opposed and then divide that by the total number of bills the member has voted on for which we know Trump’s position.

One way to get politicians to act is to not reelect those who stand idly by — this Trump Score metric is a great way to hold their feet to the fire.