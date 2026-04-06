Member Journal — 4/6/26

This week: how the iPad is losing its shine for me.
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I want the iPad Pro to be my primary device, but more and more it is not.
This week: how the iPad is losing its shine for me.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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