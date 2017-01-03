Microblogging on Kickstarter

Manton Reece on his new project:

I’m writing a book about independent microblogging, and launching a publishing platform called Micro.blog.

I’ve had a lot of chats with Manton, not only about this project, but our general philosophical agreements about many things privacy and “owning your own stuff” related. I backed this project, and in fact (as of this writing) it has nearly doubled its funding goal. Even so, I think you should back it if you can.

This is not another App.net fiasco. His service and the ideas behind it are 1000% better (well that’s not really possible, but it is better, a lot better). It’s the service I use to cross post from here to here.