Democrats boycott hearings of two cabinet nominees, demand the truth

Laurel Raymond reporting on the reaction to Democrats delaying nominations:

“We did not inflict this kind of obstructionism on President Obama,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), one of the other two senators in the room. Toomey labeled the Democrats’ boycott “a completely unprecedented level of obstruction. This is not what the American people expect of the United States Senate.”

Is that true?

Senate Republicans refused to hold a vote on Judge Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, for nearly 11 months.”

Oh, that’s right. Glad to see Democrats realizing that the rules of the game have changed. Now, can they keep up?