Textastic 6

It has been quite some time since I last tested Textastic, but it popped back up on my radar this past week as I needed a specific feature I had heard the app possessed. Specifically the ability of Textastic to open a document from another app, edit and save back to that location without actually having to import it to the app.

This is a key feature I wanted for snagging a text file out of iCloud Drive, while keeping it exactly in that spot after editing. As far as I know, Textastic is the only app (outside of the clusterfuck that has become iA Writer/Writer Pro) which offers this — but honestly every editor should offer it.

I don’t have much else to say about Textastic, other than it does what it advertises and for many people it is probably a better option than Coda. For me, it does one thing which I really need: opens from iCloud Drive and edits the file in place. It’s a very good app and I look forward to learning more about it.