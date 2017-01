Anyone who’s worked at a whiteboard knows that it’s a great place to experiment with ideas. Being able to quickly get rid of mistakes is just as important as capturing a thought. You know your fingers will be dirty at the end of a good session.

You can snag Linea here. It’s a really well done app with great UI controls. I think the whiteboard analogy is apt. It won’t replace apps like Procreate for many, but it is probably the first drawing app any iPad Pro user should buy.