Some comments on the Wikileaks CIA/#vault7 leak

The only item I care about:

The CIA didn’t defeat Signal/WhatsApp encryption. The CIA has some exploits for Android/iPhone. If they can get on your phone, then of course they can record audio and screenshots.

Also, Apple seems to believe they have patched the exploits mentioned in this leak already. To me this is the most interesting fact: that you can exploit something like an iPhone if you have possession of it. It will be really curious to me to see if Apple takes more hardware measures to protect the next generation of iPhones from this.