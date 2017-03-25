Uber Self-Driving Vehicle Involved in Arizona Crash

Mark Bergen and Eric Newcomer:

The photo, showing the Uber SUV on its side, suggests a relatively high-impact crash. That would be a contrast to the incidents involving self-driving cars tested by Waymo. In more than two million miles of testing on public roads, Waymo’s vehicles were mostly minor incidents, often when other cars drove into the back of their vehicles in busy areas.

The future is self driving cars, and it’s hard to deny it. However, it is funny that a company whose sole purpose is driving other people around, is actually the worst at making self driving cars.