iPad Diaries: DEVONthink’s New Advanced Automation

The single most amazing thing about this post is that DEVONthink actually adds the items to the library quickly. (Do note how he’s not entirely sure where in the list they are added, the app is confusing by design.)

UPDATE: Wanted to post that Viticci pointed out that my aside about not knowing where the file would end up isn’t accurate. See his tweet here. What I mean in that comment was that he would add a file in the video and then scroll around on the list to find it. To me that seems counter intuitive to how the app should handle this. Why not just select the new file added right away in this case? That’s what the app should do, but doesn’t. Thanks to Federico for pointing out the vagueness of my comment.