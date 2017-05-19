Future of Journalism relies on YOU, the reader

QuHarrison Terry on the future of journalism:

In being opinionated, though, the solo journalist encounters many disagreements with their readers. Holding firm and staying true to their argument builds a rapport between reader and writer that transcends the digital medium.

Some interesting thoughts (and nice of him to include me as well), but the above passage really struck me. Be truthful about your stance, while also respecting contrary arguments is one of the hardest parts of writing this site.

I initially felt like responding “fuck off” to every negative email I received, but then it seemed why even bother publishing? So now I read every comment that floods in (eventually) and I try to understand why, how, and where people disagree. Not to be more agreeable, but to reassess if they can move my stance.