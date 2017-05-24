Hacking Fingerprint Readers with Master Prints

Bruce Schneier:

The work is theoretical at the moment, but they might be able to open about two-thirds of iPhones with these master prints.

This is timely for me. I was actually considering turning off Touch ID on my iPhone. Not because of insecurity of it, but in wondering if that would help to curb how much time I spend on the device when I am with my family.

The premise being: if I have to focus on typing in a password longer than 8 characters, perhaps I will be less inclined to use my device at time when my attention should be elsewhere. This only bolsters that case to turn off Touch ID.