Things 3: Beauty and Delight in a Task Manager

I’m really not a huge fan of Cultured Code in general, but even I must admit that it is fucking beautiful looking. There’s some serious limitations, as noted in this review, but it seems like those are either a deal breaker or a non-issue — no real middle ground on it. For me, the hardest part is the boneheaded decision to not include keyboard shortcuts for iPad users.

Also the app is expensive as they still don’t have a universal iOS version, which feels, well it feels like I’d rather them charge me a subscription price.

Anyways, I’ve downloaded the apps and will play with them — and I can say that if nothing else they are lovely to look at.