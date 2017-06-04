A Quick WWDC Tip: Compeed

Last year I wore what I thought was a well broken in pair of Clark’s Desert Boots to WWDC and found out they still had some break in to them. I started to get a couple hotspots and ducked into Walgreens to find some relief. That’s when I discovered Compeed Blister Cushions.

They are amazing. And since then I’ve keep a regular stock in my toiletries kit whenever I travel. They are magic. They go on easily and stay on until you don’t need them any longer. They also stick well enough, you can pull your socks over them without doing that annoying “oh be careful not to disturb the tape” bullshit.

Anyways, Amazon has them, but Walgreens always does too.

Highly recommended.