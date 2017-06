Matthew Panzarino:

Think of every iPad up to this point as a glass of water set on a shelf — in wait for some future moment of need. This iPad is Apple’s “swing away” moment. It executes on the years of insistence that the iPad is the future of light work computers. But that moment is only telegraphed, shadowed, until you see it through the lens of iOS 11.

Good read. I don’t want to spoil is closing statement, so be sure to read it.