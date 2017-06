Peter Kafka:

A new version of Apple’s podcast app will provide basic analytics to podcast creators, giving them the ability to see when podcast listeners play individual episodes, and — crucially — what part of individual episodes they listen to, which parts they skip over, and when they bail out of an episode.

I wonder if this will make podcasters push listeners to Apple’s app so they can get robust data, or if it will force third-party apps to add this kind of analytics as well.