Life without a Car

Donny Reynolds:

Not being forced to own a car is an empowering privilege, and it’s going to be more and more common. After all, it gives us financial flexibility, time, and freedom of choice. People should not feel afraid, but empowered to have more options to get around.

One of my favorite aspects of traveling is not having to worry about my car. Cleaning it, fueling it, parking it, or hell — even whether it is the right car for the situation.

I’m not sure how this is solved in the suburbs, where I live, but in a city — I doubt I would own a car.

It’s not just the financial impact either. Going somewhere nice, a date perhaps? Get a premium car. Have a lot of people, get a large car. So convenient, even if you factor in the wait.