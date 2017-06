Amy Wang:

Though the phrase was coined in English, that particular way of sitting — legs splayed apart, with little regard for the personal space of others nearby — is a worldwide phenomenon.

It really is rampant, and disrespectful. I personally take it as an invitation to rub my leg against another. Since I never miss a chance to do that, I can tell you that this oddly stops men from doing it.

Sadly, this is not even remotely the same tale for women.