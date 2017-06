The Cloak Blog:

We will be utilizing Google Firebase and Fabric.io to receive anonymized feedback to help deliver the same exceptional experience on as many devices as possible.

Kudos to them for not burying this info, as they could have, but instead putting it at the bottom of a blog post sure to be popular on pricing changes. I personally will curtail my usage of the service, but would still recommend it for the average user who just wants to protect their shit in general.