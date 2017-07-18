Outdoor Research Ferrosi Pants

It’s been a long time since I last looked at getting some hiking pants, but I needed some for hiking this summer as my old North Face convertible pants are far less comfortable than any of my other pants. I went in search of something which is just a pant, and not also shorts. Additionally, I wanted something with seriously stretch, no built in belt (common in hiking clothing), and something so light weight that it would negate the need for shorts most of the time.

I found Outdoor Research’s Ferrosi Pants.

I’ve actually owned two pairs (I lost weight and had to get a smaller size) — I think it says a lot that I went back for the same pair.

My one line summary of these pants: these are as close as you can get to feeling like you aren’t wearing pants, while still indeed wearing pants.

They are very comfortable with an insane amount of stretch. The fabric feels like there is nothing there, but far more durable than you would expect. I’m not a messy person when hiking, so I put my old (too big) pair through a hard test: could I retile a part of my house while wearing them, without them ripping (tile is very sharp if you haven’t done title work before)?

Turns out I can, and it was quite comfortable too.

I’ve not tried a ton of hiking pants, but if you are in the market for something basic, well regarded, and perfect for summer, spring, and early fall hikes, I would not hesitate to recommend these. They are durable, stay pretty clean, comfortable and overall great. (I picked up the coyote color, very solid color for hiking.)

You can get them here.