Some jackass:

“Youngish people need structure,” he said, adding that they have small apartments and might not have a good place to work, anyway. He still offers flex time and lets workers leave at 3:00 p.m. on Fridays. “I think people have to be trusted,” Laermer said. “But the working-from-home thing has to be on a per-person basis, and it can’t be very often. It just doesn’t work.”

So instead of having employees he can trust, he has them come to the office so he can watch them?