New Membership Options

A quick note to let you know I’ve changed the way memberships on the site work ever so slightly. The changes are:

There is no more monthly plan option. All plans come with a 7 day free trial. When you sign up you still need to enter a credit card, but you will not be billed for 7 days. If you cancel before the 7 day period is over, you won’t be charged, otherwise charges will commence at that time. There’s now a quarterly plan option, it’s the same price as monthly ($4/mo), but billed every 3 months instead at $12 per quarter.

For Current Monthly Members: Nothing will change for you if you have a current monthly plan, but if you let that plan expire, you will not be able to select the plan again.

There’s many reasons for this change, but the most simple is that I wanted to give someone incentive to check out the members content for free, but the tradeoff for that free look is that I am asking for a longer commitment to being a member.

Thanks again to everyone who is currently a member, I’ve got a lot of great stuff planned for the rest of the year.

Posted by Ben Brooks