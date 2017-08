David Sparks on set reactions to the Ulysses change:

What you shouldn’t do is trash the app in review because you’re not happy with the business model. Here’s Ulysses’s rating as of a few minutes ago. This App deserves so much more than 2.5 stars.

This was inevitable. Ulysses is historically a 5 star app, and it will return to form once the morons stop venting.

Posted by Ben Brooks