Advertisers are Super Mad

Marty Swant reporting on advertising groups being super sad about coming privacy standards in Safari:

In an open letter expected to be published this afternoon, the groups describe the new standards as “opaque and arbitrary,” warning that the changes could affect the “infrastructure of the modern internet,” which largely relies on consistent standards across websites. The groups say the feature also hurts user experience by making advertising more “generic and less timely and useful.”

This would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

Update: Nah, it’s funny.

