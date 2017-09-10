Facebook Wins, Democracy Loses

Siva Vaidhyanathan:

The audacity of a hostile foreign power trying to influence American voters rightly troubles us. But it should trouble us more that Facebook makes such manipulation so easy, and renders political ads exempt from the basic accountability and transparency that healthy democracy demands.

And profits from it. As much as I dislike Facebook, it’s also important to remember that this is less of a Facebook problem, as it is a technology problem. It won’t be solved by any one company, but rather a global set of standards.

