Hard Work or Easy Clicks

Gabe Weatherhead:

Podcasting provides an outline for ideas but it does not provide much introspection. Several writers that I once respected for their deep insight and critical thinking have become mediocre podcast talkers. It’s not because I think they were phonies. It’s because they traded the ease of recording for the difficulty of writing. Podcasting is fun. Ideas flow unedited and once they are out, they are gone. “Follow up” is not editing.

Well said. Also good thoughts on link posts like this one. And one of the reasons I not only have cut back on the amount of links I post, but also on how I display them.

Posted by Ben Brooks