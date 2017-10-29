Darwin and AI on Anxious Robot

Justin Blanton:
I guess the connection I’m trying to make here is that both evolution and AI seem to converge on the notion of competence without comprehension.
Fantastic explanation of how we build something that we can’t even fathom how to build.
