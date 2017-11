I started a new website with my pal Steve — we are setting out to talk about better clothing. If you’ve liked my posts and reviews about clothes, you’ll want to follow the new site.

If you’ve been annoyed about my posts and reviews of clothing, then rejoice, you won’t see them on this site any more.

We’ve put a lot of work into a product directory and a series of guides we will be rolling out over the coming weeks. Do me a favor and check the site out.

Posted by Ben Brooks