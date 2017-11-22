Mainstream use cases for a microblog

One complaint I kept hearing when people started getting access was: “I can’t see how many followers I have”, or “there’s no one here”. But that’s thinking about it wrong. Micro.blog in my eyes is a platform for openly sharing your content to other places.

That’s why the content starts on my site and get’s pushed to Micro.blog and from there to Twitter. I would hope that this could lead to more services. Let those services fuck around and breach privacy, Micro.blog can remain pure and easy to use. I like that much better.

Posted by Ben Brooks