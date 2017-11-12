The New York Times Magazine Struggles to Explain a Parent Company

Kevin Roose, in an otherwise uninteresting article:

The sensors on cars used by Waymo, the self-driving-car division of Alphabet, Google’s corporate parent, have struggled in heavy rain and snow.

Editor: “Waymo, that’s the Google company right? Be sure to point that out to juice the SEO.” Roose: “Actually it’s an Alphabet company.” Editor: “Yeah, they are Google, so say that.” Fact Checker: “You’re going to have to say that Waymo is a division of Alphabet, and Alphabet also owns Google — if that’s the connection you really want to make.” Roose: “Fuck me.”

Posted by Ben Brooks