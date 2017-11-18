Twitter will remove verification badges from accounts that break rules

When I first saw this, I was ready to say “Fuck Twitter” yet again (and still, they deserve that monicker for many things), but the more I think about this, the more I think this might be borderline accidental genius. Think about it like this, the people with these badges really seem to care about them. So what’s a bigger ego blow: being removed from Twitter as a martyr, or losing your status?

Losing your status is a much larger blow to the ego, then being made martyr. So good on Twitter for this one, assuming that is they actually follow through. And hell, they even got me to link to The Verge.

Posted by Ben Brooks