Car subscriptions: Ford, Volvo, Porsche, and Cadillac offer lease alternative

Christina Bonnington:

First, you choose a car—in its case, a pre-owned vehicle less than three years old—and then you choose a monthly mileage package ranging from 500 miles to unlimited. Additional miles add to your monthly subscription cost, but like some smartphone data plans, if you don’t use all the miles you paid for, they’ll roll over to the next month. From there, you schedule a delivery, and the car arrives with everything else included—registration, warranty, insurance, roadside assistance, and maintenance. At the end of each month, you can renew your subscription or return the vehicle.

I’ve said for a while that this is the best way to make cars work as we move towards self-driving. Fastest way to get everyone a self-driving car is if no one owns a car.

Posted by Ben Brooks