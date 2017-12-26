How Facebook’s Political Unit Enables the Dark Art of Digital Propaganda

Vernon Silver, and Sarah Frier:

Facebook has embedded itself in some of the globe’s most controversial political movements while resisting transparency. Since 2011, it has asked the U.S. Federal Election Commission for blanket exemptions from political advertising disclosure rules that could have helped it avoid the current crisis over Russian ad spending ahead of the 2016 election, Bloomberg reported in October.

Unless, and until, Facebook shuts down it’s bullshit “Global Government and Politics” team — or perhaps substantially changes who and how the team works with politicians — you should not believe a word Facebook says about anything as it relates to politics. Facebook embeds itself with politicians with nearly zero care for whom they work with.

In short: they have helped to put a lot of people in power, who have then gone on to kill a lot of people once they came to power.

Posted by Ben Brooks