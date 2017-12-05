iPad Life: My iPad Pro Usage post-MacBook Pro Purchase

Mark Crump:

Your identity can be wrapped up in “that guy who went iPad-only. Inevitably, you hear from all the people who gave you grief about it two years ago with an extra helping of “told you so.” So, being able to publicly and critically assess whether a tool works for you, and change course if it isn’t, is a good trait. It’s disheartening that Fraser feels that iOS 11 doesn’t meet his needs anymore and he needs to use a Mac again.

I don’t follow anything on twitter so I’m out of the loop on the complaints. But it doesn’t strike me as an iOS 11 issue, as the iPad is decidedly better today than it was a year ago. Seems more likely requirements of the users have changed.

Posted by Ben Brooks