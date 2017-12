Shawn Blanc:

Also, after nearly a decade of using Simplenote, I’m giving Bear a try. Bear is, without a doubt, far more polished and sophisticated than Simplenote. But it’s the — ahem — simplicity of Simplenote that has always been its charm.

I loathe Bear, but many like it. Notes is the best Note taking app you can get on iOS, especially if you move between iPads and iPhones.

As a side note: it’s really great to see Shawn back to blogging on his site again.

Posted by Ben Brooks