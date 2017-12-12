The Binge Breaker

This is a great post from Bianca Bosker. Some choice quotes:

Harris began to see that technology is not, as so many engineers claim, a neutral tool; rather, it’s capable of coaxing us to act in certain ways.

And:

In the end, he says, companies “stand back watching as a billion people run around like chickens with their heads cut off, responding to each other and feeling indebted to each other.”

Best thing I’ve done recently is turning off badges on my email client and turning off most push notifications. So far that’s only on my iPads, but it’s very freeing.

Posted by Ben Brooks