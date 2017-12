Mike Isaac reporting:

Uber is facing at least five separate federal investigations, including at least one over a software tool called “Greyball,” which the company created to evade law enforcement in cities around the world. It is also facing an investigation into whether the company broke the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act for bribery overseas, a claim Mr. Jacobs made in his letter.

But sure, tell me again why you prefer taking an Uber over a Lyft.

Posted by Ben Brooks