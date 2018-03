I really want to love this bag as it looks really good, but every time I see real world photos I am glad I didn’t buy one. The bags always look dirty, dusty, and covered in dog hair. And that’s not a knock on reviewers, but rather I suspect the face fabric on these bags is a dirt/hair magnet. Too bad, maybe version 2 of them can correct that. Or maybe I’m dead wrong, but the pictures don’t seem to lie.

Posted by Ben Brooks