Out today is Obscura 2. I had a chance to play with the beta version and came to like it quite a bit, and it has become a home screen app for me. More information on the blog post here. I don’t know what it is about this app, but it’s really stuck with me, I like the controls and the amount of control it gives me — while at the same time working like “normal” when I don’t have time to futz about.

Posted by Ben Brooks