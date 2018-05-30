Things Controlled by Keyboard

Great overview at The Sweet Setup by Josh Ginter, of a very important new update to Things for iPad. With this update, Things is unequivocally the best task manager you can get. If you are using something else, you’re wasting your time — and isn’t that what you are trying to avoid with your task manager?

Anyways, there’s been a lot of noise about this update, because it’s quite surprising. Things came to the iPad with basically no shortcuts, and now it can be fully controlled from a keyboard — shit it is easier to work most of the app from a keyboard, and that is saying a lot with this app.

Here’s the thing though: this should be the standard.

The standard we hold any pro-iPad app to, especially those from Apple. They should all have this level of keyboard integration, it’s 2018 and its absurd for them not to. So I am very happy Cultured Code did this, kudos to them. We, the collective people who write about such things, need to hold every other app out there accountable. Allow me to navigate and use the app without touching the screen, or you’re not meeting the standard.

This is the bar.