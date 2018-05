Some fantastic new features. Both fenced code blocks and a new deadline feature for sheets are tops. I’ve been testing this for a while and the deadline feature has a lot of potential.

Since I track all my writing in in Ulysses I’ve been setting deadlines as “at most 1,500 words, deadline DATE” this not only keeps me at a reasonable word count but let’s me plan out my writing better. Good stuff, can’t wait to see how this feature evolves.

Posted by Ben Brooks