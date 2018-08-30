Put your phone in Do Not Disturb mode forever

It takes a good bit to get me to link to a site like The Outline, but this post from Paris Martineau is interesting. Martineau states:

Yes, Do Not Disturb mode, that underused feature on your Android or Apple device that silences all notifications and vibrations and was ostensibly designed to help you sleep better. Turn it on. Forever. Never turn it off.

It’s not a bad idea at all, and I’ve been thinking about being far more aggressive with notifications than I already am. What’s neat about this trick, is that you still see the notifications when you do check your phone. This is really how smartphones should work out of the box.

You should have to work to get these things to interrupt your day.

Posted by Ben Brooks