Burnout and Shorter Work Weeks

Emma Thomason:

A recent survey of 3,000 employees in eight countries including the United States, Britain and Germany found that nearly half thought they could easily finish their tasks in five hours a day if they did not have interruptions, but many are exceeding 40 hours a week anyway – with the United States leading the way, where 49 percent said they worked overtime.

She also mentions Japan encouraging 4-day work week schemes, which is huge. Reminds me of something my wife was telling me the other day “productivity as a measurement for human work is pretty bullshit”.

