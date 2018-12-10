I’ve tried logging my exercise and diet – but are health apps really a good idea?

Solid read. It is pretty clear that most ‘health’ apps are far more concerned with engagement than with help. Though I suspect most genuinely start off by wanting to help. There’s long been a trend with Nicholas Felton at the top of that, about logging your life to analyze the data. I call bullshit.

Most people log for trivial and idiotic rewards and rarely do they bother with any type of analysis. It’s logging to log for the sake of a log that you can hold up at some point.

If the health app you use, doesn’t actually provide actionable data, then you are logging to log. Acting on data to make a change is great. Logging data so that you have it is pointless.

Posted by Ben Brooks